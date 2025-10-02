Arrests made in Fort Valley State hazing investigation, band remains suspended

FORT VALLEY, Ga — Fort Valley State University announced Thursday that arrests have been made in connection with a hazing investigation involving the university’s band.

The Blue Machine Marching Band will remain suspended as the investigation continues and will not perform this weekend, which happens to be Homecoming.

As Channel 2 reported earlier this week, a campus police incident report confirmed they had spoken with five women, all between the ages of 18 and 21, for a potential hazing incident.

The police report indicated that two victims were involved, and three students were either arrested or have a warrant for their arrest for alleged hazing incident on Sept. 24.

Jayla Williams, 20, and Arika Tolbert, 21, were arrested on hazing charges by Fort Valley PD, while Jamaica Baisden, 25, has an arrest warrant, according to the police report.

Here is the full statement released by the university Thursday:

The City of Fort Valley Police Department has concluded its criminal investigation regarding the FVSU Blue Machine Marching Band and has found sufficient evidence to support charges of hazing. As a result, arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The University is engaged in an independent administrative investigation in accordance with FVSU policy, USG policy and the Stop Campus Hazing Act. The ongoing process is comprehensive and involves additional steps beyond the investigation. Until the process is complete, the band will remain under suspension and will not perform this weekend.

We understand the seriousness of this situation and the impact it has on our community, particularly during Homecoming season. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of all our students and the entire Wildcat community.

We will provide additional updates as necessary as the internal investigation progresses.

