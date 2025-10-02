2 Georgia College & State University fraternities under investigation

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Two fraternities at Georgia College & State University have been placed on interim suspension for an investigation.

Kappa Alpha Order and Kappa Sigma have been accused of hazing and alcohol policy violations. GCSU President Cathy Cox sent a campus-wide email on Sept. 26 about the investigation.

“Student safety remains Georgia College’s top priority, and the university takes allegations of student misconduct seriously,” Cox stated.

The university has not specified what the allegations were about. Cox said that there have been no reports of student injuries or hospitalizations.

The fraternities can’t participate in any group activities, including meetings, social events and community service. The interim suspension will remain in place until the review is completed.

The university said the investigations have been transferred from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to the Milledgeville Police Department

Georgia College & State University will also review the findings of the investigation under the Bobcat Code.

