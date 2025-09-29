Fort Valley State’s marching band has been suspended over allegations of hazing

ATLANTA — A Georgia college band has been suspended over allegations of hazing.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a statement from Fort Valley State University, saying:

“FVSU takes acts of hazing and allegations of hazing seriously, and the matter is being investigated. The safety and well-being of our students and Wildcat community are always our top priority. At this time, no further details are available.”

TRENDING STORIES:

This comes as the university is getting ready for its homecoming events on Oct. 4, which include a parade featuring the Blue Machine Marching Band.

The band’s history goes all the way back to 1946, when it was founded by professor George Dewey Adams.

Adams taught not only at the college but also at Hunt High School in the area. The original band was made up of students from both the college and the high school.

Adams remained band director of the Blue Machine until 1966.

It remains unclear if the band will be able to participate in any of the homecoming events this weekend.

©2025 Cox Media Group