Great recess debate: DeKalb Schools to hear parent input on 15-minute recess

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County School parents will have the chance to weigh in on the district’s recess times.

The leaders will discuss the length of recess during Monday’s board meeting. Channel 2 Action News told you in August that a lot of parents were upset with leaders cutting recess to just 15 minutes for elementary students.

The latest developments in the recess debate, TODAY on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

On Monday, DeKalb County superintendent will go over the recommendations from a meeting held last month with a small group of parents and educators to see if they district can extend recess times.

The board of education meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. with the community input session around 5:45 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group