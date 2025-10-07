Georgia Tech’s drone first responder program cuts emergency response time to 90 seconds or less

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has launched a groundbreaking program that will use drones as first responders to 911 calls.

The program, officially launched on Monday, aims to improve response times and enhance student safety by deploying drones that can reach incidents faster than traditional police methods.

“Really is to have a patrol drone that can patrol the campus all the time, respond to major incidents instantly,” Robert Connolly, Georgia Tech Chief of Police told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

Drones are already being utilized by more than 20 law enforcement departments across Georgia, helping with pursuits and catching shoplifters.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Tech will be the first university in the state to adopt this technology on campus, potentially setting a precedent for other institutions.

Bailey Quintrell, chief strategy officer of Flock, the company behind the program, highlighted the speed advantage, stating, “Our drone system can respond anywhere within a four-mile radius, 90 seconds or less. Tech’s campus is smaller than that.”

Quintrell emphasized the expectation of safety from parents when sending their children to school and noted that drones provide a faster, more coordinated response for potential crime victims.

The drones offer a real-time view of situations, allowing police to assess situations quickly and efficiently, which can save time and resources.

Flock has implemented privacy measures, such as keeping the camera on the horizon until the drone reaches its destination, to address privacy concerns.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group