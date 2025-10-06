Victims in Mechanicsville mass shooting say senseless gun violence altered their lives forever

ATLANTA — Two victims of a mass shooting at a community event in Mechanicsville are now facing life-altering consequences, with one blinded and another paralyzed.

The shooting occurred during the Mechanicsville Day celebration at Burney Park last year, leaving Komecia Battle blind after being shot in the head and 17-year-old Emori Johnson paralyzed.

“I was independent. Now I need help,” Battle told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Mia Jordan, the mother of Emori Johnson, described her daughter’s condition, saying, “She spends most of her time in her chair just locked in the restroom.”

The victims were present in court as three of the four defendants charged in the shooting appeared before a judge for arraignment.

Branden Hart, Jaquan Taylor, and Timothy Branford all entered not guilty pleas, while Jayvon Walton remains in custody and did not appear.

Timothy Branford claimed his innocence, stating he was operating a bounce house during the shooting and fled when he heard gunfire.

“My kids was out there too. You telling me I’m going to shoot with my kids out here with me,” Branford said.

All four defendants face charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Hart was arrested after police said he shot at someone, which led to the discovery of his alleged involvement in this incident.

Three of the defendants remain out on bond, a situation Battle finds unfair.

“I want justice. And nobody don’t know how I feel,” Battle said.

