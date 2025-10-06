High school teacher arrested in Henry County prostitution sting placed on leave

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A teacher from Luella High School was arrested on pandering charges during a police sting operation.

The arrest was part of a joint investigation by Henry County Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation targeting individuals attempting to purchase sex.

Kerry Vanderford has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, a school district official told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

“That is unacceptable,” said one student. “And I know parents are concerned, and of course students are concerned.”

The operation took place at a Henry County apartment complex and resulted in the arrest of several individuals, also including a jailer and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer.

“They were soliciting prostitution, probably looking into pandering prostitution,” said Investigator Richard Bias of the Henry County Police.

