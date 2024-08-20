Atlanta police want to identify suspects in shooting at large event that injured 5 victims

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people suspected of shooting five people at a large celebration at an Atlanta park.

On Saturday, August 10, police responded to Rosa Burney Park where they found five people wounded by gunfire during a Mechanicsville Day event that was attended by thousands of people.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The other four victims, a 17-year-old girl, a 33-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy were treated and were listed as stable.

Investigators say if you recognize any of the people pictured, please call Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

Atlanta police issued a statement about the shooting, reading:

“We share the frustrations and concerns of the victims, their family members, and their friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this event. We have some of the best investigators in the business assigned to this case to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Because of the large event, APD officers were working inside the park and in the areas surrounding the park. After the event, officers heard multiple shots fired from a parking lot near their location. Officers requested assistance and immediately responded toward the gunfire.

These brazen acts of violence are particularly concerning. This is far from the first incident where police were visible near the shooting as it occurred. Our officers did what they were trained to do and did not hesitate to respond toward the gunfire. We will continue to do everything we can to stop violence in our communities.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

19-year-old bought $100 of pills in Taco Bell parking lot. Now, she’s dead

©2024 Cox Media Group