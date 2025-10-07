2 arrested after showing up to Cobb high school with loaded gun, knives

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are now facing charges after showing up at South Cobb High School with drugs and weapons.

Police discovered a gun loaded with 14 rounds, drugs and two knives, one of which was double-edged, on the school’s campus last Friday.

The suspects, identified as Jentry Henson and Kensley Merriweather, were found in a vehicle parked at the school and are not students. They were arrested for carrying weapons within a school safety zone.

“We have no idea what could have taken place,” a concerned parent told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

The incident occurred just as school was ending, raising concerns among parents about the safety of their children.

“It just makes me feel like they were obviously up to no good,” a parent said.

The Cobb County School District issued a statement confirming that the individuals were not students and that there was no threat to the school community at any point.

“School police discovered two adults in a vehicle at South Cobb High School’s parking lot with a weapon and drugs. Police arrested those individuals, who were not students, and they will face appropriate consequences. At no point was there a threat to the school community." — Cobb County School District

School officials are encouraging students and parents to report any suspicious activity to the district’s tip line, which allows for anonymous reporting.

Police have not commented on the suspects’ motives or what alerted them to the car.

