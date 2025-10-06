Family honors Georgia college student killed by professor

CARROLLTON, Ga. — For the first time, the parents of University of West Georgia student shot and killed by a professor are speaking.

A jury found Richard Sigman guilty of murder, and he is now serving a life sentence for the 2022 shooting of Anna Jones.

He walked inside a parking garage and opened fire into her car.

The family told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington they are working to preserve her memory and create Anna’s Law.

“What happened to her, and the way it happened, we don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” said her mother, Jessica Maxwell.

She said just about anytime she thinks about how her 18-year-old daughter died, the tears start to flow.

“How in the world could a college professor … like how did this happen?” the mother said.

According to police, Sigman got into an argument with a man and then threatened to shoot him at a Carrollton restaurant.

A short time later, investigators say, Sigman went to the parking deck off Adamson Square and started shooting.

For Anna’s parents, the pain is unbearable.

“That was my first born child,” said her father, Carl Jones.

Sigman was found guilty and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

“Why should he have a chance at parole and my daughter didn’t have even have a chance?” Jessica Maxwell said.

To help heal their pain and keep Anna’s memory alive, her parents are working with West Georgia and with the city of Carrollton to create ways to spread gun violence prevention awareness.

Next, the parents hope to establish legislation in Anna’s name.

“I would like to see some security measures,” her father said.

“Anything to make a change and to help, that’s what we want to do,” her mother added.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group