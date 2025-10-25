Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has expanded across the pond

LEEDS, U.K. — Chick-fil-A has officially opened its first restaurant in the United Kingdom.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced that it has opened its first locally-owned restaurant on Commercial Street in Leeds, U.K.

The restaurant will also partner with St. George’s Crypt, Leeds to turn extra food into meals for those who need it most.

Chick-fil-A says it will be the first of five restaurants in the U.K. over the next two years.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was expanding to the United Kingdom and Singapore.

The Singapore restaurant will open in late 2025, but it is unclear where exactly it will be located.

“Expanding in both Europe and Asia is a meaningful milestone for Chick-fil-A,” said Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew T. Cathy. “The investments we’re making in the U.K. and Singapore not only present opportunities for our business, but are also a chance for us to bring what makes Chick-fil-A special to new places – great food and remarkable hospitality."

