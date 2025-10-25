Metro Atlanta high school employee accused of ‘inappropriate communication’ with student

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A paraprofessional at a high school in Henry County is under investigation after accusations that he was communicating with a student.

Zory Eugene was arrested on Wednesday and charged with pandering, obstruction and attempt to commit a felony.

In a letter sent to Locust Grove High School parents, officials say Eugene was accused of “inappropriate communication with a student.” They did not clarify what that communication included.

After receiving the allegations, school officials say Eugene was placed on administrative leave. He does not have contact with any students.

“Maintaining a safe and secure learning environment is our utmost priority, and that can be accomplished in many ways by people speaking up when they hear or see something,” the school district wrote in a statement.

Eugene has since been released from the Hall County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

