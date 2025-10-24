Sandy Springs man took his computer to Best Buy, but forgot to remove the child porn, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Employees at a Best Buy in Dunwoody made a shocking discovery when they found more than a virus on a customer’s computer.

Daniel Vandyke, 60 of Sandy Springs, is facing child pornography charges after bringing his computer to Best Buy for a data transfer over the summer.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden obtained a copy of an affidavit in the case with details so graphic, Channel 2 Action News is not disclosing them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the process, a Best Buy employee found several links and zip folders containing numerous photos and videos of child sex abuse, leading to the arrest.

“It’s really surprising, really shocking,” a neighbor told Seiden. “He’s a very nice fellow, very helpful, good neighbor, checking in on people.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Vandyke’s computer also showed numerous Trojan horse malware virus alerts.

Investigators uncovered multiple folders with disturbing titles and found that he had visited more than 3,900 pornographic websites.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities are still determining if any of the victims are local children, but some images appear to show children as young as 3 years old.

Vandyke is currently held without bond in Fulton County Jail.

Seiden asked Best Buy about its policies in situations like these.

While they have a legal obligation in 20 states to report suspected child pornography, they do not search for it because of a lack of police training.

The company’s policy prohibits employees from doing anything other than what is necessary to solve the customer’s problem.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group