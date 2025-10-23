Couple killed in collision with Georgia Power truck, man expected to face charges

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man driving a Georgia Power truck is facing charges after a wreck killed a couple Wednesday, officials said.

Matthew Crumbley, 26, was driving a 2021 Ford F150, a Georgia Power truck, that was traveling westbound on Georgia Highway 16, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crumbley turned the Georgia Power vehicle left into the path of an eastbound 2018 Ford Flex occupied by Sara and James Abbott. They both died from the collision.

Crumbley was taken to the hospital in Macon.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Crumbley will be charged with homicide by vehicle in the second degree and failure to yield turning left, all misdemeanor charges.

Crumbly will surrender himself to the sheriff’s office upon his release.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia Power for a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group