These are the 10 most stolen cars in Georgia. Did yours make the list?

ATLANTA — While nationally, car thefts are down across the country, more than 330,000 stolen vehicles have been reported in just the first half of 2025, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The NICB says stolen vehicle numbers have finally fallen to pre-pandemic levels, and the total number of car thefts for the year is expected to decrease for the second consecutive year.

According to the data, some vehicles are more attractive to thieves than others.

In Georgia, these are the top 10 most stolen vehicles:

1. Ford Pick-up (full size) 2006

2. Chevrolet Pick-up (full size) 2020

3. Nissan Altima 2017

4. Honda Accord 2007

5. Toyota Camry 2020

6. Dodge Charger 2019

7. Toyota Corolla 2020

8. Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 2019

9. Chevrolet Malibu 2020

10. Honda Civic

The state or territory that has seen the biggest drop in car thefts so far this year is Puerto Rico, followed by Washington State, North Dakota, Louisiana, Colorado, and Florida.

TRENDING STORIES:

The top states or territories with the highest vehicle theft rate are Washington, DC, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Colorado, all in that order.

According to the latest crime stats from the Atlanta Police Department, the city has seen a dramatic decrease in car thefts as well.

As of the week ending Oct. 18, APD says the city has seen 1,960 car thefts this year so far, and that is down from 3,060 from the same week a year ago.

©2025 Cox Media Group