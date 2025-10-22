Shots fired near convenience store puts neighborhood on lockdown in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating reports of shots fired near a convenience store.

Channel 2 Action News reporters on the ground and NewsChopper 2 in the air are heading to the area to learn more details.

Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

The area is located near Booker T. Washington High School.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

There is no word on whether police have made any arrests or identified the possible shooter.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest updates.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

©2025 Cox Media Group