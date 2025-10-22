Man who threatened mass shooting at Hartsfield-Jackson made FaceTime calls on his way to airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Federal agents have taken over the custody of Billy Joe Cagle, the man accused of threatening a mass shooting at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Cagle, 49 of Cartersville, was initially set to appear in Clayton County court to answer his charges, but those plans were changed after federal charges were filed against him.

According to federal arrest warrants from the U.S. District Court, Cagle is accused of making terroristic threats against the airport.

An agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a warrant affidavit that Cagle had traveled to the airport “with the intent to ‘shoot up the airport.’”

The warrant reveals that Cagle made two Facetime calls on his way to the airport. During the first call, Cagle said he was on Interstate 75 and was going to “shoot some cars.”

He hung up. The people on the other end then went to Cartersville Police Department to report concerns “Cagle was unstable.”

Cagle called on FaceTime again and showed signs of the airport.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Cagle was heard saying “I’m at the airport, and I’m gonna go rat-a-tat-tat,” before hanging up the FaceTime call.

The federal arrest warrant also revealed that Cagle was a convicted felon, having been found guilty of possession of marijuana in Bartow County in 2000, making it illegal for him to own a firearm.

During his arrest at the Atlanta Airport, Cagle was found to have an an “AR-15 style firearm and 27 rounds of ammunition” in his truck, which he is accused of planning to use to carry out his shooting plan at the airport.

