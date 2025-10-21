Officers describe jumping into action to stop possible Atlanta airport shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police officers are describing the moments they stopped a possible mass shooting at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was there as several of the officers recounted their experience.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Billy Joe Cagle, 49, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, and making terroristic threats. Authorities discovered a semi-automatic weapon and 27 rounds of ammunition in his truck after his arrest.

“I was scared, it was fearful for a second,” said Officer M. Banks. “As I put my hand on his back, that’s when I knew – OK it’s time. It’s time to put the cuffs on him."

Officer Banks emphasized the importance of handling the situation with “courtesy and professionalism and respect” to ensure it was resolved correctly.

RELATED STORIES:

Police said Cagle walked through the doors of the South Terminal of the airport at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

They believe he was headed towards a TSA checkpoint. Law enforcement said it was the quick thinking of the suspect’s family and the actions of the officers that saved lives.

Cagle’s family had contacted the Cartersville police earlier that morning, who then informed Atlanta police about the potential threat at the airport.

Despite the tense situation, business continued as usual at the airport during the arrest.

On Tuesday evening, authorities charged Cagle with federal charges tied to the incident on Monday.

He is being charged with attempted violence at an international airport, interstate communications containing threats to injure the person of another, and possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of a felony offense.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group