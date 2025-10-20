‘Tragedy averted’: Man with semi-automatic weapon arrested at Atlanta airport, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Police Department said a tragedy was prevented Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a man’s family made an urgent call.

APD said they detained the driver of the truck, a man from Cartersville, who came to the airport with a semi-automatic weapon.

The family said he has mental issues, Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Dickens said the incident “could’ve been tragic. ...Twenty-seven or more lives could’ve been lost.”

Billy Joe Cagle was arrested at the airport, officials said. It required two sets of handcuffs to cuff him due to his size.

The Cartersville Police Department alerted the Atlanta Police Department Monday morning after Cagle’s family told them he “wanted to shoot up” the airport and was on his way, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Cagle was previously a felon, officials said.

Police showed video of Cagle as he was walking in the airport and of the arrest. The Springfield AR semi-automatic weapon was found in the truck, as well as 27 rounds of ammunition.

Schierbaum said police received the call at 9:40 a.m., and they had Cagle in custody by 9:54 a.m.

Cagle faces terroristic threats and firearms charges. Schierbaum said the investigation is still ongoing.

Police praised the family for stepping forward and preventing a tragedy.

Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandez reported live from the scene as the truck was towed from the front of the airport.

This is a developing story.

