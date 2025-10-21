Owner reacts after restaurant shot up, allegedly by customer upset about bill

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A customer is accused of opening fire on Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar in Gwinnett County early Sunday morning, leaving employees shaken but unharmed.

The owner said her staff did everything right when dealing with an unruly customer.

“My heart is very heavy,” said Bobbie Robinson, owner of Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar.

The restaurant owner told Johnson over the phone she couldn’t sleep when she heard someone put her employees in danger during a drive by shooting.

“It just takes one bullet, and it could have went left. I just thank God that no one was hurt,” Robinson said.

Gwinnett county police say 48-year-old Leamon Carter faces 10 counts of aggravated assault for firing a MAC-11 submachine gun into the restaurant just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

“This had just something to do with a customer that was inside, and they could not pay their bill,” Robinson said.

Police say Carter shot several rounds through the glass door and windows just after the restaurant closed and after leaving upset.

Investigators say 10 people were still inside.

“We did have security. We are going to do everything possible to make people feel safe,” Robinson said.

Officers arrested Carter hours later, along with 35-year-old Allyssa Amos who police say drove the getaway car.

Carter remains in jail on additional charges for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Both Carter and Amos have been charged with a newly created “drive by shooting” charge. Carter remains in jail without bond.

“It shouldn’t go south where somebody that made just a horrible, horrible decision could possibly put a business out of business because of something like that,” Robinson said.

“I’ve been here for five years, and just take back our community,” she added.

