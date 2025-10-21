160 lbs. of ketamine found in luggage landing in Atlanta from Paris

ATLANTA — Customs agents at the Atlanta airport made a startling discovery on two flights coming from Paris, France earlier this month.

On Oct. 11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport found five large bags of a crystal-like substance in a suitcase.

The luggage belonged to U.S. citizen Daijanae Mitchell, who was arriving on a flight from Paris.

The next day, officers found another seven bags in a second suitcase coming on a separate flight from Paris. That luggage belonged to British citizen Ryan Mamboula Bokomba.

The substance tested positive for ketamine.

In total, officers found 160.9 pounds of the drug.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, ketamine is a hallucinogenic anesthetic.

“Ketamine can induce a state of sedation (feeling calm and relaxed), immobility, relief from pain, and amnesia (no memory of events while under the influence of the drug),” the DEA says.

Customs officials say the drug, also known as Special K, Donkey Dust and Cat Killer, is popular at raves and dance clubs.

