Mother upset about teacher’s comments about women in Clayton County classroom

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother wants her son’s high school teacher out of the classroom after she says her son recorded the instructor making some disturbing comments about women.

The school district says it is looking into the matter.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was in Clayton County on Monday, where the mother showed up at the school board to speak to school leaders about the incident.

Patricia Williams was stunned when her son recorded his teacher at Lovejoy High School making some disturbing statements.

“I was shocked. My mouth was like... I said, ‘Is he kidding?’” Williams said.

Williams says her son began recording because his world history teacher had made questionable comments before.

On the video, the teacher explained why he’s opposed to women being educated.

“Don’t you think that was the worst thing ever to happen when we started to educate women? Was it good or bad to educate women?” the teacher asked his students. “Good,” a student responded.

He added, “And women not supposed to know no more than we let ‘em know. Don’t you feel the same way?” “I don’t,” a student responded.

The teacher said he wants his woman to know almost nothing.

“I don’t want her to know... just very little. So I can control her paycheck. When to eat. Sleep,” the teacher said. “What the hell?” a student responded.

Williams was incensed. “I feel like he’s trying to groom or indoctrinate my child. And I’m not going for it,” she said.

The school board sent the following statement:

“We are reviewing this matter carefully and will respond appropriately within our established protocols once all facts are known. This is a personnel matter and we have no further comment.”

In the video, you hear the teacher say this is his personal opinion. Williams said his opinion doesn’t belong in class.

“What if he actually start to agree with what you’re telling him. And he come home and disrespect his mother because we shouldn’t have no education,” she said.

Williams applauded the students for pushing back against the teacher’s commentary.

She was also upset that he used some offensive language to describe groups of people and used profanity.

