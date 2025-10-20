‘Heartless:’ Georgia man accused of leaving 82-year-old for days without food, electricity

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 49-year-old Georgia man was arrested in what a sheriff is calling a ‘disgraceful betrayal’ of elder abuse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, Johnson County deputies arrested Mikell Kitchens, 49, of Kite, Ga., for elder abuse involving the neglect of an 82-year-old victim.

“The actions of this individual are unacceptable and despicable,” said Sheriff Greg Rowland. “Preying on the elderly, someone who relies on others for care and support, is a heartless and disgraceful betrayal.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation began on Oct. 11 after receiving information about the case.

Investigators said between 2022 and 2025, Kitchens left the victim alone for several days without proper supervision, food, and no way to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Investigators said the home was in disarray, making it hazardous for the victim to live in, including having no power.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Kitchens was arrested at his home and taken to the Danny Elbert Detention Center. He faces a felony charge for abuse and neglect of the elderly.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for observation and treatment.

Sheriff Rowland emphasized the commitment to protecting vulnerable residents, stating, “Let this serve as a clear message: this kind of abuse has no place in our community, and we will do everything possible to bring those responsible to justice.”

The investigation into the elder abuse case remains active and ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to this matter to contact Inv. Troy Fallin at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

©2025 Cox Media Group