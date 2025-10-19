21-year-old man found lying dead on I-75

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found lying on Interstate 75 northbound Saturday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., Atlanta officers patrolling on I-75 northbound near Northside Drive NW found a 21-year-old man lying in the road.

Responding medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators from APD’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The official cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

His identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

