Woman dies in crash that shut down I-20 in DeKalb

A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down Interstate 20 eastbound in DeKalb County for several hours.

DeKalb County Fire Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one woman died in the crash. Officials have not released her name.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reported the crash happened near the Panola Road exit around 2:50 a.m.

Shields followed the crash investigation with updates throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning. The lanes reopened around 5:45 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department for more information on what led to the crash.

