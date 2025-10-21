Arson suspect breaks into Rockdale County daycare, sets it on fire

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Fire investigators are trying to determine who broke into a Rockdale County daycare and set it on fire Monday night.

Keisha Archer, owner of Starr Kidz Academy 2 near Conyers, told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that surveillance video captured the entire crime.

“According to the video footage, they took some kind of metal piece, and they broke through the window, the back window. They unlocked the door, and they came through with gasoline and went from the end of the hallway to the top of the hallway and lit the building on fire from the outside,” Archer said.

She said this is the second time her business has been a target this year. According to Archer, someone broke in and vandalized the building in February.

“(It was a) similar incident. They came through the back, busted out all of the toilets. The building had just been completely renovated, and they flooded out our building. They came around the whole exterior and busted out all of our windows,” she said.

She had just recently gotten the building repaired and intended to conduct interviews for new employees today.

Archer said in addition to what fire investigators will do to identify the suspect, she is going to offer a reward for information.

“And I’m praying that this person is caught,” she said.

