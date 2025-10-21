Cyclist killed by suspected DUI driver in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. — Authorities say an impaired man driving a pickup truck collided with a bicyclist, killing him, over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lane William Keyes, 42, of Canton, is facing charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, tampering with evidence, weaving over the roadway, driving too fast for conditions, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and reckless driving in connection with the crash that occurred on Sugar Pike Road in Canton just before 6 p.m.

Cherokee County deputies said Keyes was driving a Rivian pickup truck and lost control, crossing both lanes of traffic, hitting a cyclist traveling in the opposite direction.

TRENDING STORIES:

The cyclist, identified as Carlos Moreno, 51, of Alpharetta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CCSO is actively investigating the crash. Investigators believe that impairment and speed were contributing factors.

Keyes was arrested at the scene. He is currently in the Cherokee Adult Detention Center, being held without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group