Alabama pilot, 2 daughters killed in Montana plane crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama community is mourning the loss of three family members killed in a plane crash in Montana.

Mark Anderson and his two daughters, Lainey and Ellie, died after their plane crashed on Friday as they were traveling to the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office said it first received a report of crash around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Search teams were at the site until midnight. It wasn’t until the next morning that a helicopter found the plane in a remote area.

The Anderson family released a statement to WAAY-TV, Channel 2’s ABC affiliate in Huntsville, saying that Mark Anderson reported engine trouble before their signal was lost.

“At this time, we don’t have any further details as to the cause of the crash, and are allowing the NTSB to conduct its investigation to the fullest. Mark was an incredible pilot and loved his most cherished passengers more than anything," the family told WAAY 31.

Being a pilot ran in the Anderson family.

Sanders Aviation in Jasper, Alabama identified Lainey Anderson as one of their flight instructors. It said she graduated from Auburn University’s Professional Flight program.

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we share the passing of our Certified Flight Instructor (CFI/II) Lainey... Posted by Sanders Aviation on Sunday, October 19, 2025

Ellie played volleyball at Huntsville High School, where her sister also played.

"Ellie’s light, Lainey’s spirit, and the love their family shared will always remain part of us," the team wrote.

The Huntsville High Volleyball family mourns the loss of senior Ellie Anderson, a beloved member of our school... Posted by Huntsville High Volleyball on Monday, October 20, 2025

The family says it is finalizing funeral plans for Mark, Lainey and Ellie and asks for privacy for Misty Anderson, Mark’s wife and the girls’ mother.

“We find peace in knowing heaven gained three beautiful angels, full of light and having lived their lives to the absolute fullest. Mark, Lainey and Ellie have left the world a better place just being in it,” the family told WAAY-TV.

