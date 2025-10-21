Atlanta police officer in critical condition after slamming cruiser into home, sparking fire

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is in critical condition after slamming into a house in Northwest Atlanta.

Investigators said they officer was responding to another officer’s call for help when they wrecked, crashing into a home near the intersection of North Avenue NW and James P. Brawley Avenue NW.

The home then caught fire.

Channel 2's Tom Jones is at the scene

Atlanta firefighters quickly got to the scene and got the fire under control.

A person in the house was able to get out safely. That person along with three other people from the neighborhood helped to the get the officer out of the car along with firefighters who were called out to the fire.

The injured officer was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Atlanta police said the Georgia State Patrol has been called in to investigate the cause of the crash.

