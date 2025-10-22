Georgia Power trade secrets stolen, ex-PSC candidate charged

ATLANTA — A woman who previously ran for the Georgia Public Service Commission is accused of stealing information that belongs to Georgia Power during a PSC meeting.

Record shows Patricia “Patty” Durand was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday night. She faces a felony charge of theft of trade secrets.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of Durand’s arrest warrant. It accuses Durand of picking up a booklet labeled “Georgia Power Trade Secrets” and putting it into her purse before walking out of the meeting.

Georgia Power released the following statement:

“We’re cooperating with law enforcement and can’t comment on any criminal investigation. Theft or exposure of proprietary information is a serious matter. While we operate transparently, some data must remain confidential to protect customer interests and ensure we deliver the best value to all customers. Unauthorized disclosure risks harming both our company, the vendors and contractors with whom we do business, and the customers we serve.”

