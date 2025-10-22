Residents of Clayton County townhomes frustrated over lack of mail delivery

Some neighbors in Clayton County are frustrated because they haven’t received their mail for several months.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with one woman who said when she signed for her home, she immediately got her mailbox keys. The problem is, the boxes have never received any mail deliveries.

Patricia Long was all smiles after getting the keys to her new Jonesboro townhome in July.

“But the headache began when I couldn’t get my mail,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Long said every day she would go check her mailbox and every day there was no mail.

So one day she drove to a post office 10 minutes away and spoke with a clerk who told her the issue was their locks.

That was confirmed in a text message that the on-site agent sent Long, saying, “They continue to tell us that the locks 🔒 are on backorder! I agree that this is completely unacceptable!"

“And everyone was starting to complain about it because this is four months. Some people receive their medicine in the mail,” Long said.

Long then filed a complaint with the USPS in August. But she said two months went by and nothing was done.

“It seemed like I was getting the runaround,” she said.

James contacted the USPS on Saturday. A spokesperson responded the next day and said they were looking into it.

By Monday, the spokesperson responded with a statement, saying in part: “Regarding this specific community, local postal management is aware of an ongoing issue and is currently working to ensure the boxes are secured and safe for the delivery of mail. Immediate steps have been taken to expedite resolution of this matter to allow customers access to their on-site boxes as quickly as possible.”

“I believe when you started your investigation,” Long told James. “That kind of expedited getting our mail out here. And I can say today, that I was told from the agent on site that the mailman just came out with the master lock, and he said he’s going to deliver the mail tomorrow.”

Long said if the delay does indeed have something to do with a master lock, she doesn’t know why it took four months to get it resolved.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group