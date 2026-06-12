Metro Atlanta bird store responds after reports of birds testing positive for avian disease

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta bird store is responding after some birds reportedly tested positive for a highly contagious avian disease.

The owner of Fancy Feathers said she has been working with the Georgia Department of Agriculture and veterinary officials, implementing safety protocols since learning of the situation, including targeted biosecurity protocols across aviary areas to limit potential spread.

The store invited Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter inside to observe procedures currently in place, including protective measures for customers interacting with birds.

The store said its biosecurity protocol includes enhanced cleaning and disinfection of cages and high-contact surfaces, limiting bird-to-bird and human-to-bird contact, separating higher-risk or newly observed birds from the main aviary areas, disinfecting toys three times a week, and requiring protective clothing and sanitation procedures for staff and visitors entering bird-handling spaces.

TRENDING STORIES:

At least one customer said she is now speaking out after purchasing a bird from the store in mid-May that was later found to have beak and feather disease.

“When they’re older, and they contract this, it becomes chronic,” customer Jodi Lewis said. “My bird has an acute situation. It just kills her.”

According to the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians, beak and feather disease virus can be highly stable in the environment and may remain infectious on contaminated surfaces, raising concerns about possible transmission beyond direct bird-to-bird contact.

Spread can happen via inhalation or ingestion of feather dust, feces, and crop secretions. The virus is notoriously difficult to disinfect and can persist for long periods.

Acute forms cause sudden death in nestlings and bone marrow suppression.

Chronic forms in young adult parrots lead to symmetrical feather loss, baldness, deformation, cracking beaks and nails.

Lewis said she returned the bird and received a refund. She said she is now sharing her experience to inform other pet owners.

©2026 Cox Media Group