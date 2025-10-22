I-75 overpass hit, all northbound lanes shut down in Clayton County

Officials have shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 northbound in Clayton County after an overpass was hit.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says crews are inspecting the overpass over Meadowbrook Lane near the Mt. Zion Blvd exit. If you take I-75 northbound out of Clayton County and Henry County, you’ll want to give yourself extra time this morning.

Get LIVE alternate routes every 10 minutes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group