12-year-old boy shot in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old boy was found shot in Atlanta on Friday, and police said it appears he was the unintended target of gunfire in the vicinity.

A Channel 2 photographer is on the way to the scene. See more about this story on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Atlanta police said they responded to the scene near 477 Windsor St. SW at around 6:21 p.m. and found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound.

The shooting scene is near Rosa Burney Park.

He was taken to the hospital and was alert, conscious and breathing.

APD said officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

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