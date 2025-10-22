Winn-Dixie’s parent company to close or sell most remaining grocery stores in Georgia

Southeastern Grocers LLC, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced it will rebrand as The Winn-Dixie Company in early 2026, focusing on expanding its presence in Florida and giving up its stores in other states.

“The Winn-Dixie Company will move forward with a sharpened focus on its home state and neighboring southern Georgia,” the company said in a news release.

This move means 32 Winn-Dixie stores and eight Harveys Supermarkets in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi will either be sold or closed.

The company said will continue operating approximately 130 conventional grocery stores and 140 freestanding and grocery-adjacent liquor stores.

Locations impacted in Georgia include the following Harveys locations in Georgia:

Augusta, 1631 Gordon Highway, new owner pending

Douglas: 813 S. Peterson Ave., new owner pending

Eastman: 6327 Oak St., new owner pending

Fitzgerald: 220 W. Central Ave., new owner pending

McRae-Helena: 120 W. Oak St., new owner pending

Swainsboro: 202 S. Main St., new owner Piggly Wiggly

Sandersville: 306 S. Harris St., new owner pending

Winn-Dixie stores in far southern Georgia near the Florida state line, including in the Valdosta area, will remain open.

Winn-Dixie hasn’t operated a store in metro Atlanta in 20 years, having closed them during a previous bankruptcy. The closest Winn-Dixie is in Columbus, which will be either closed or sold to another grocer.

The company said its rebranding aims to honor Winn-Dixie’s century-long legacy while positioning the company for future growth through store investments and modernization efforts.

The company plans to expand its presence in North Florida by acquiring Hitchcock’s Markets and converting them into Winn-Dixie stores.

“For a century, Winn-Dixie has proudly called Florida home,” said Anthony Hucker, Chairman and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “As we enter our next century as The Winn-Dixie Company, we are accelerating growth where our roots run deepest.”

The company’s move comes two years after it was bought by discount grocer Aldi and one year after a group of investors bought Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores from Aldi.

