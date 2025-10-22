Man dies following encounter with Cobb County police, GBI says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a use-of-force incident in Cobb County, where a 47-year-old man died following a police encounter on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the GBI, the incident began when Cobb County police responded to a call regarding a hit-and-run car accident.

When officers arrived, they came across Timothy Lyle Sheats, 47, of Dallas, walking down the roadway, claiming he had been shot, although no visible injuries were observed, authorities said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI said police asked Sheats to enter a patrol car for his safety, but he refused and began walking into traffic, trying to enter a passing vehicle. To prevent him from running into oncoming traffic, an officer used a Taser to subdue him, the GBI said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

After being tased, Sheats was secured by the officer with assistance from additional responding officers, the GBI said.

Authorities said, first responders arrived to evaluate Sheats, who had become unresponsive at the scene.

Sheats was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and once completed, the case will be reviewed by the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

©2025 Cox Media Group