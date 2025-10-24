Community holds candlelight vigil for 10-year-old killed in Mableton crash

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Family and friends gathered Thursday night at Powder Springs Park to honor the life of 10-year-old Tucker Sizemore, who was killed in a crash earlier this month in Mableton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The vigil came just hours after Tucker’s father, Clinton Sizemore, was released from the hospital. He had been recovering from multiple injuries sustained in the same crash that claimed his son’s life.

“It was supposed to be a surprise,” Amelia Sizemore, Tucker’s 13-year-old sister, said, as Clinton joined dozens of loved ones lighting candles inside a gazebo that glowed with warmth and emotion.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the crash happened Oct. 3 on Veterans Memorial Highway, when a pickup truck crossed the center lane and slammed into the Sizemore family’s minivan. Tucker, Amelia, and their father were inside at the time. Tucker’s mother, Ashley, said Tucker died three days later from a traumatic brain injury.

“I was the only one who had enough strength to look back at Tucker, and I feel like witnessing everything that happened, and having to carry that throughout the weeks...it’s really sad,” Amelia said.

Amelia suffered minor injuries, while their father spent 20 days in the hospital with several broken bones. Neighbors said the family had postponed Tucker’s memorial service to allow his father time to heal.

“God can do miracles all the time, and I feel like this is one of those miracles,” Amelia said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Community members described Tucker as a funny and kind child who brought light into everyone’s lives. “Tucker was such a light,” said neighbor Nikki Nixon.

The family has not yet announced a date for Tucker’s memorial service, but plans to share updates on social media.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Sizemore family with medical and funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

©2025 Cox Media Group