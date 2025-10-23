Jonesboro resident wins cash for life, will get $1,000 per week from Georgia Lottery

JONESBORO, Ga. — A Jonesboro resident has won $1,000 a week for life after purchasing a winning ticket in the Oct. 22 Cash4Life drawing through the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

A Georgia Lottery spokesperson said the lucky winner matched all five winning numbers, 04-32-44-47-54, along with the Cash Ball number 02, securing the prize.

The winner claimed a $1 million prize on Oct. 23 and opted for the lump sum payout.

In addition to the Cash4Life win, another player hit the jackpot in the Fantasy 5 drawing on Oct. 22, winning $377,825.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

The winning ticket was purchased at Z-1 Express on Columbus Road in Lizella, matching the numbers 01-04-10-36-42.

A Carrollton resident also enjoyed a stroke of luck, winning $15,000 playing Keno! on the Georgia Lottery website. Separately, a ticket purchased at Citgo on Shurling Drive in Macon won $10,000 in the Georgia FIVE evening draw on the same day.

Officials said the proceeds from these Georgia Lottery games, including Cash4Life, Fantasy 5, Keno! and Georgia FIVE, benefit educational programs in Georgia.

So far, the Georgia Lottery Corporation has contributed over $29.8 billion to the state’s education system since its inception, supporting initiatives like the HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawings on Tuesday and Fridays, plus the Powerball drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, LIVE on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group