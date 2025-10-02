Publix in Alpharetta sells winning $1 million Powerball ticket

Two Georgia Lottery players won big prizes in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, with one ticket purchased in Alpharetta winning $1 million and another in Richmond Hill winning $50,000.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawings on Tuesday and Fridays, plus the Powerball drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, LIVE on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The $1 million winning ticket matched all five numbers and was bought at Publix on Rucker Road in Alpharetta. The $50,000 prize was won by matching four numbers and the Powerball number, with the ticket purchased at El Cheapo on Harris Trail Road in Richmond Hill.

The winning numbers were 08-17-22-28-55 with a Powerball of 14 and a 3X Power Play Multiplier.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In addition to the Powerball winners, there were also big winners this week in Mega Millions and Georgia Lottery mobile app games.

A player won $40,000 in the Sept. 30 Mega Millions drawing with a ticket purchased at Sher on Norman Drive in College Park.

A Gainesville resident also won $20,874 playing the Elephant Kings Jackpots Diggi Game on Oct. 1.

Someone also won a $10,000 prize in the Sept. 30 midday Georgia FIVE drawing. The winner bought a ticket at Citgo Food Mart on Covington Highway in Decatur.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday with an estimated jackpot of $195 million, while the next Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday with an estimated jackpot of $520 million.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group