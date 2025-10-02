New Georgia Lottery scratcher will make 3 players a millionaire on New Year’s Day

ATLANTA — The Georgia Lottery launched a new scratch-off game, Georgia Millionaire, on Wednesday, offering players the chance to become millionaires as they welcome the New Year.

Georgia Millionaire is a unique scratcher that includes $10,000 instant cash prizes and a special second-chance drawing where three players will each win $1 million as the New Year’s Eve ball drops to welcome 2026.

“Georgia Millionaire is an exciting new way for our players to win big, and we are thrilled to celebrate the New Year by creating three new millionaires in Georgia,” said Georgia Lottery Corp. President and CEO Gretchen Corbin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Every Georgia Millionaire ticket purchased supports the Georgia Lottery’s mission to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K programs, benefiting students and families across the state.

Players can purchase Georgia Millionaire tickets at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Non-winning tickets can be entered at SecondChanceGA.com for a chance to win one of the $1 million prizes.

The lucky winners of the $1 million prizes will be announced on New Year’s Day at galottery.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group