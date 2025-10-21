Georgia Lottery player wins $1 million from scratcher

A Macon resident has won $1 million by playing the $1,000,000 Triple Match scratcher from the Georgia Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger, located at 660 North Ave. in Macon, and the prize was claimed on Oct. 20.

Last week, Georgia Lottery players claimed $38,873,614 in winnings from scratch-off tickets.

Proceeds from all Georgia Lottery games, including scratch-off tickets, benefit education in the state of Georgia.

The Georgia Lottery continues to support education through its games, with significant winnings being claimed by players across the state.

Tuesday night, lottery players can make bank in a different way, via the Mega Millions jackpot, which has ballooned to $650 million.

