Players won over $715K in Georgia Lottery games this weekend

ATLANTA — A Georgia Lottery player won $150,000 in the Fantasy 5 drawing on Friday night with a ticket purchased at Pilot Travel Center in Cartersville.

In addition to the Fantasy 5 win, two players struck it big with Quick Win Games over the weekend.

An Ellaville resident won $174,798 playing $50 and $100 Frenzy Quick Win. A Rincon player secured $33,381 playing 50X The Money Quick Win.

Here are the other big winners from the past week:

A Roswell resident won $321,435 playing Supernova 9’s on October 17

A player in Ellenwood who won $15,603 playing Bison Stampede on Oct. 17

A Port Wentworth player who took home $10,000 playing Wild Star Multiplier on Oct. 17

An Alpharetta resident won $10,000 playing Paranormal Payout on Oct. 19

Proceeds from these games benefit education in Georgia, supporting various educational initiatives across the state.

