Powerball drawing: 2 tickets win $1 million in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two Georgia Lottery players each won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing by matching all five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The winners purchased tickets at a Citgo on Flat Shoals Road in Union City and at K and B Food Mart on Centerville Highway in Snellville.

There were also a couple of $50,000 winners in both Saturday and Monday’s drawings. The tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball.

Saturday’s winner bought a ticket at Flash Foods on South Blvd in Camilla and Monday’s winner bought a ticket at Pilot Travel Center in Rising Fawn.

Saturday’s winning numbers were were 13-16-18-20-27 with a Powerball of 10. Monday’s winning numbers were 13-14-32-52-64 with a Powerball of 12.

Proceeds from Powerball and Fantasy 5 benefit education in the state of Georgia, supporting programs such as the HOPE Scholarship and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.

