Powerball drawing: 2 tickets win $1 million in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two Georgia Lottery players each won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing by matching all five numbers, but not the Powerball.
The winners purchased tickets at a Citgo on Flat Shoals Road in Union City and at K and B Food Mart on Centerville Highway in Snellville.
You can watch the Powerball drawings LIVE every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night before WSB Tonight on Channel 2.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
There were also a couple of $50,000 winners in both Saturday and Monday’s drawings. The tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball.
Saturday’s winner bought a ticket at Flash Foods on South Blvd in Camilla and Monday’s winner bought a ticket at Pilot Travel Center in Rising Fawn.
Saturday’s winning numbers were were 13-16-18-20-27 with a Powerball of 10. Monday’s winning numbers were 13-14-32-52-64 with a Powerball of 12.
Proceeds from Powerball and Fantasy 5 benefit education in the state of Georgia, supporting programs such as the HOPE Scholarship and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Toll trouble: Woman receives Peach Pass violation for van she doesn’t own
- Atlanta United goalkeeper, MLS Cup champion Brad Guzan retiring
- Ice Cube brings his ‘Truth to Power Tour’ to State Farm Arena Tuesday night
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group