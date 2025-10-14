Ice Cube brings his ‘Truth to Power Tour’ to State Farm Arena Tuesday night

ATLANTA — Hip-hop legend Ice Cube is bringing his “Truth to Power Tour” to State Farm Arena tonight as part of his 40-year career celebration.

The tour, which spans 18 cities, highlights Ice Cube’s multifaceted career as a musician, actor, producer and businessman.

“When you speak your truth, it gives you power. So by speaking my truth for all these years, I’ve been able to become pretty powerful as a person,” Ice Cube told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer.

Ice Cube’s career trajectory changed dramatically after he and the influential hip-hop group N.W.A decided to create music that resonated with their local community.

“We were trying to do all kinds of different records before we locked in on N.W.A. Once we kind of was like, man, let’s just do records that, you know, our friends around here are like. And that was the kind of the magic formula,” he recalled.

In addition to his music career, Ice Cube has his professional 3-on-3 basketball league, the Big 3, and a strong connection to Atlanta, having filmed several movies in the city.

“We shot a movie called Trespass there and then from there we’ve shot a Barbershop there. A few different movies right along some of the movies that we’ve shot in there,” he said, highlighting his ties to the area.

Ice Cube also noted his friendships with several Atlanta-based artists, who have enriched his experiences in the city.

“I got a lot of buddies, you know, the ATL, you know of Lil Jon, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Jeezy. You know it’s been, you know, great relationships,” he shared.

Doors for the “Truth to Power Tour” will open at 7 p.m. with the show scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

