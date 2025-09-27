Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan headlining concert at UGA’s Sanford Stadium

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia boys and country music stars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are ready to start their kinda party in Athens.

The longtime friends announced on Saturday that they are headlining a concert at Dooley Field in the iconic Sanford Stadium on the University of Georgia’s campus.

Back in 2013, Aldean and Bryan performed the first and only concert ever in Sanford Stadium, and now they’re back for another round.

The concert will be the first in the “Live Between the Hedges” Concert Series Presented by Pruitt Health.

“Playing Sanford Stadium in 2013 was one of the biggest highlights of my career,” Aldean said. “Luke and I have talked for years about wanting to do another show in Athens, and finally the stars have aligned for us to be able to do it. This one’s gonna be something people haven’t seen before….. WE PROMISE YA!”

Fellow Georgian Lauren Alaina and Zach Top will join the show as special guests.

The concert is scheduled for April 25, 2026.

Presale tickets are available starting Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.

