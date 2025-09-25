Georgia man out of state on work wins $1 million

LUMBERTON, Ga. — A Georgia man won big from a $10 scratch-off ticket purchased in North Carolina.

Michael Fisher, a resident of Fitzgerald, Ga., told lottery officials that he was in North Carolina for work when he purchased the $1,000,000 Bonus Match ticket from Minuteman Food Mart on North Roberts Avenue.

Upon arriving at lottery headquarters to claim his prize, Fisher had the option to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He opted for the annuity, ensuring he will receive a $50,000 check annually for the next 19 years, with the first payment being $35,878 after taxes.

The $1,000,000 Bonus Match game, which debuted in August, originally offered five $1 million top prizes, with three still available.

The N.C. Education Lottery’s Play Smart™ program aims to help North Carolinians make informed decisions about lottery play. More information can be found at ncplaysmart.com, including tips on understanding odds and entering bonus drawings.

