Atlanta United goalkeeper, MLS Cup champion Brad Guzan retiring

ATLANTA — Atlanta United goalkeeper and captain Brad Guzan announced he will retire after a 21-year career in professional soccer.

The team will honor Guzan for his final game at home on Saturday against DC United.

“Thank you Atlanta! ❤️🖤 Forever a 5-Stripe," Guzan wrote on his Instagram accompanied by a letter to the fans.

Guzan signed with Atlanta during its inaugural season in 2017. A year later, Guzan and the Five Stripes made it to the MLS Cup final and shut out the Portland Timbers, 2-0, to win the franchise’s first trophy.

