Atlanta United goalkeeper, MLS Cup champion Brad Guzan retiring

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Inter Miami v Atlanta United - 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 09: Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United reacts against Inter Miami during the first half of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs at Chase Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — Atlanta United goalkeeper and captain Brad Guzan announced he will retire after a 21-year career in professional soccer.

The team will honor Guzan for his final game at home on Saturday against DC United.

“Thank you Atlanta! ❤️🖤 Forever a 5-Stripe," Guzan wrote on his Instagram accompanied by a letter to the fans.

Guzan signed with Atlanta during its inaugural season in 2017. A year later, Guzan and the Five Stripes made it to the MLS Cup final and shut out the Portland Timbers, 2-0, to win the franchise’s first trophy.

