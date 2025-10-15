Georgia Lottery player wins $4 million on scratch off ticket

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A Georgia Lottery player won $4 million with a 200X The Money scratch-off ticket purchased in Stockbridge.

The winner claimed the prize on Tuesday and opted for the cash option, receiving $2,028,082. This win is part of a larger trend, as Georgia Lottery players claimed a total of $41,324,421 in scratcher winnings last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In addition to the $4 million scratch-off win, another player won $20,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket, bought in Ludowici, matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Mega Ball, with a 2X multiplier doubling the prize.

Macon resident winning $145,131 playing 50X The Money Quick Win online

Union City resident won $310,784 playing the Jackpot Jewels Diggi Game

Jonesboro resident won $10,000 playing Spooky Match Multiplier

Proceeds from these games benefit education in Georgia, supporting various educational initiatives across the state.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group