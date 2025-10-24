Clayton Co. jailer admits to accepting $10K for food truck from inmate’s girlfriend: affidavit

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A correctional officer in Clayton County, Georgia, is accused of conspiring to provide prohibited items to an inmate, according to an affidavit obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The officer, identified as Maurice Sanders, allegedly violated the terms of his correctional officer oath by coordinating with the girlfriend of an inmate to smuggle tobacco into the Clayton County Jail.

The affidavit states that the inmate admitted to having his girlfriend text the officer to coordinate the smuggling of prohibited items, including tobacco, into the jail.

Text messages provided to the criminal investigation division confirmed communication between the officer and Ali’s girlfriend.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the affidavit, during an inventory of the Sanders’ assigned Clayton County vehicle, a plastic bag containing 115.4 grams of tobacco was found wrapped in black electrical tape under the front driver’s seat.

Sanders also admitted to receiving a $10,000 check via mail from the inmate’s girlfriend, purportedly for a food truck, the affidavit states.

Sanders was arrested and charged with violation of oath of office and booked into the Clayton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group