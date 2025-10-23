Braids ripped out of DeKalb 3rd grader’s head during argument about sexuality

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother is planning to press charges after her daughter’s hair was ripped from her head at school.

Sabrina Johnson said her daughter is a third grader at Princeton Elementary School.

The 8-year-old girl said a boy made a comment about her sexuality before hitting her in the school’s lunchroom.

Johnson says her daughter hit back, and that’s when she says the boy held her down and ripped out her braids.

“He grabbed her hair. Jerked her from her seat and onto the floor and kept on pulling it," Johnson said.

The DeKalb County School District released a statement that read:

“The safety and well-being of our students remain a top priority for the DeKalb County School District. On October 22nd, an incident occurred between two students at Princeton Elementary School, resulting in one student’s hair being pulled. The student’s parent took them to a local hospital for further evaluation. The incident is still under investigation.” — DeKalb County School District spokesperson

